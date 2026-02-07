Mumbai, February 7: The ruling Mahayuti alliance finalised its leadership transition for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today, February 7, marking the end of a four-year administrative hiatus. Ritu Tawde, a three-time BJP corporator and former Education Committee Chairperson, has been officially named the nominee for Mumbai's 78th Mayor. To ensure power-sharing balance within the alliance, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has nominated senior leader Sanjay Shankar Ghadi for the post of Deputy Mayor. The elections are scheduled to take place on February 11 at the BMC headquarters.

Who Is Ritu Tawde? All About BJP’s Choice for Mayor

Ritu Tawde is a seasoned political figure in Mumbai, having represented Ward 121 (Ghatkopar) for three consecutive terms. Her selection by the BJP leadership - led by Mumbai President Ameet Satam - follows a strategic focus on experienced female leaders, as the mayoral seat is currently reserved for a woman from the general category. Mumbai Mayor Seat Reserved for ‘Ladies General’ Category: See Full List of Women Corporators From BJP and Shiv Sena.

Tawde is widely recognised for her tenure as the Chairperson of the BMC Education Committee, where she championed the modernisation of municipal schools and the introduction of virtual classrooms. Party insiders suggest her candidacy was favoured due to her strong grassroots connect in the suburban N-Ward and her ability to navigate complex civic administration.

Sanjay Shankar Ghadi: The Sena’s Deputy Mayor Nominee

For the Deputy Mayor post, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded Sanjay Shankar Ghadi, a prominent leader from the R/North Ward (Dahisar). Ghadi has been a consistent voice for suburban infrastructure development and has served as a municipal councillor representing the Ashokvan and Chintamani Nagar areas. The nomination of Ghadi is a tactical move by the Shinde faction to maintain its influence in the northern suburbs, a traditional Shiv Sena stronghold. Under the alliance’s current "Sawa-Varsha" (1.25 years) formula, Ghadi is expected to hold the position for the initial term before a possible rotation.

The Political Arithmetic

The Mahayuti alliance enters the February 11 election with a comfortable majority in the 227-member house. Following the January 15 civic polls, the seat distribution stands as follows:

Party / Alliance Seats Won BJP (Mahayuti) 89 Shiv Sena - Shinde (Mahayuti) 29 NCP - Ajit Pawar (Mahayuti) 3 Total Mahayuti Strength 121 Shiv Sena - UBT 65

With the majority mark set at 114, the Tawde-Ghadi duo is expected to secure a decisive victory despite the Shiv Sena (UBT) indicating it may field a symbolic candidate to maintain opposition pressure. How Is Mumbai Mayor Elected? From Nominations to Voting Method and Tenure, All You Need To Know.

Restoring Public Representation

This transition is significant for Mumbai’s 1.2 crore residents. Since March 2022, the BMC has been managed by state-appointed administrators (initially Iqbal Singh Chahal and currently Bhushan Gagrani) without an elected general body. The return of a Mayor and Deputy Mayor means citizens can once again address local civic grievances through elected representatives rather than bureaucrats.

