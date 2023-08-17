Tempers flared as BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, engaged in a heated verbal exchange with Jamnagar Mayor Binaben Kothari and BJP MP Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam. Reportedly, the incident took place during the 'Mari Mati-Maro Desh' program at Jamnagar's Lakhota Lake, organised by the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. In a video that has emerged, Rivaba can be heard scolding the Mayor and MP Maadam, asserting, "Aukaat men raho" (Stay within your limits). The argument escalated when the Mayor asked Rivaba to communicate with decorum, to which she retorted, demanding restraint within limits. Amidst the turmoil, Rivaba also directed her anger towards MP Maadam, attributing the spark of the conflict to her. Jamnagar Hit by Cyclone Biparjoy Videos: Terrifying Scenes as Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Wreak Havoc in Gujarat Town, Several Structures Damaged.

Rivaba Jadeja's Heated Exchange with Jamnagar Mayor and BJP MP

“औकात में रहें और ज्यादा होशियार न बनें” ये रिवाबा जडेजा हैं. क्रिकेटर रविंद्र जडेजा की पत्नी हैं और पहली बार BJP से विधायक बनी हैं. जामनगर में मेयर और सांसद पर जमकर भड़क गईं. pic.twitter.com/2F3o1UwJot — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) August 17, 2023

“औकात में रहें और ज्यादा होशियार न बनें” ये विधायक रिवाबा जडेजा हैं. क्रिकेटर रविंद्र जडेजा की पत्नी हैं और बेज़्जत कर रही है सांसद और मेयर की , ऐसा पैसा और पद किस काम का जिसमे हम से बड़ो का सम्मान करना ही न आता हो वैसे गुजरात की मुख्यमंत्री बनने की पूरी योगता है इनमे pic.twitter.com/AGlN7Ps0qn — Manjeet Singh Ghoshi (@ghoshi_manjeet) August 17, 2023

This is Rivaba Jadeja: 1. Wife of famous cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. 2. MLA from Jamnagar North Assembly, Gujarat 3. A politician from BJP She is so arrogant and expresses her anger against Mayor by saying : “औकात में रहें और ज्यादा होशियार न बनें”#Gujarat #viral pic.twitter.com/hk1PFOGqTJ — Youdha Akhilesh (@youdha_akhilesh) August 17, 2023

