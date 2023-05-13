The counting of votes for the Sohiong Bypoll in Meghalaya is underway. As per the latest development, United Democratic Party leader Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah is leading the Sohiong Assembly constituency of Meghalaya. In the Meghalaya Bypolls, a total of six candidates are in the fray and interestingly all of them are men. Jharsuguda, Sohiong By-Elections 2023 Results Live News Updates: UDP's Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah Leading in Meghalaya Bypoll.

UDP Leads In Sohiong

