Bhubaneswar, May 13: Counting of votes is underway for by-election in Odisha’s Jharsuguda and Meghalaya’s Sohiong assembly constituencies. On May 10, bypolls were held for two Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, one each in Meghalaya and Odisha, and the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab. Catch live news updates on Jharsuguda by-election result in Odisha and Sohiong by-election result in Meghalaya here.

The Jharsuguda Assembly segment in Odisha witnessed 68.12 per cent polling while the Sohiong Assembly seat in Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 91.56 per cent. Jharsuguda Assembly By-Election 2023: 41.26% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM in Odisha Bypoll.

The by-election in Odisha’s Jharsuguda , necessitated following the death of Odisha’s health minister Naba Kisore Das, witnessed a triangular fight among candidates of the BJD, the BJP and Congress even though a total of nine candidates are in the fray. Jalandhar Lok Sabha By-Election 2023: Voting Begins for High-Stakes Parliamentary Bypoll in Punjab.

While the BJD fielded Dipali Das, daughter of the slain minister, to sail through the sympathy factor, the BJP and Congress also fielded debutants — Tankadhara Tripathy and Tarun Pandey, respectively, to take on the ruling dispensation.

The by-election in Meghalaya’s Sohiong was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state on February 27. Polling to Sohiong was then postponed due to Lyngdoh's death.

In Sohiong six candidates are in the fray. All of them are men. The nominees are Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP, and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC. Meanwhile National People’s Party (NPP) chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is hopeful of winning by-election in Meghalaya’s Sohiong.

Now, all eyes are on the Jharsuguda bypoll result, as it will show the strength of the three major political parties in Odisha ahead of the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.