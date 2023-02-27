According to exit polls Zee News-Matrize Survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-NDPP is set to return to power in Tripura for the second consecutive term with a landslide win. The CPM-Congress combine is expected to win 13-21 seats. The Tipra Motha Party Could bag 11-16. The results of the Tripura Assembly Election 2023 will be declared on March 2. Tripura Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP Set To Retain Power, Tipra Motha Party Could Win More Seats Than Left-Congress Coalition, Says Aaj Tak-Axis My India Survey.

Tripura Exit Poll Results 2023:

Zee News-Matrize #ExitPoll predicts for #Tripura Total seats - 60 seats ➡️BJP+ - 29-36 ➡️Left + INC - 13-21 ➡️Tipra Motha Party - 11-16 ➡️Others - 0-3 — G V Vinod Kumar (@Vinod_gvvk) February 27, 2023

