Aaj Tak- Axis My India has released the exit poll result of the Tripura assembly elections 2023. According to the Aaj Tak- Axis My India exit poll, the BJP is projected to win somewhere between 36 to 45 seats and the left congress alliance between 6 to 11 seats. The exit poll predicted the Tipra Motha to win 9 to 16 seats.

Aaj Tak- Axis My India Exit Poll For Tripura:

Axis My India Exit Poll for Tripura BJP : 36-45 (45%) LEFT+ : 6-11 (32%) TIPRA : 9-16 (20%) As expected this poll expects simple majority for BJP in Tripura. — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) February 27, 2023

