The counting of votes for the UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 is underway. As per initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidates for mayor post are leading in Ayodhya and Lucknow municipal corporations. Reports suggest that the BJP is ahead in postal ballot counting in Lucknow and Ayodhya. The State Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh will declare the UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Results today. UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Results Live News Updates: Counting of Votes for Uttar Pradesh Urban Local Body Election Result Commences.

BJP Ahead in Postal Ballot Counting

