Lucknow, May 13: The State Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh will declare the UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Results today. Counting of votes for the UP Nagar Nikay Chunav Results or UP urban local body polls shall commence from 8 am. The elections for various posts of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, and Municipal Corporations across Uttar Pradesh were held in two phases. LatestLY is all set to provide live news updates on the UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Results. Stay with us here and get instant and accurate UP Nagar Nikay Chunav Results live news updates.

The primary contest was between the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Parties like Congress, RLD and AAP are also in the dray. In the first phase of UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 on May 4, polling was held for various posts of municipal councils and nagar panchayats in 37 districts including 10 municipal corporations. Voting for the final phase of urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh covering 38 districts, was held on May 11 to elect 95 chairpersons and 2,520 members of nagar palika parishads, and 267 chairpersons and 3,459 members of various nagar panchayats. UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Phase 2: 77 Candidates Elected Unopposed in Uttar Pradesh Urban Local Body Polls.

Ahead of the results, 85 representatives, including 10 corporators, have already been elected unopposed in the first phase of polls. In the second phase, candidates for a total of 77 posts, including one Nagar Panchayat president, have been elected unopposed.

The BJP campaign was led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while Akhilesh Yadav spearheaded his party SP's campaign. Akhilesh was aided by Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav and senior party leader Shivpal Yadav. UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023: Officer on Election Duty Dies Due to Heart Attack in Mainpuri.

Who will win the UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023? Will the BJP stamp its authority in state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Will the SP or BSP make a comeback? We will come to know once the election results of UP urban local body polls will be declared. Stay connected with us to catch the UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Results live news updates.