Lucknow, May 2: The counting of votes for the UP Panchayat Elections 2021 will start at 8 am on Sunday and the results will be declared by evening. Voting for the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh ended on April 29 with a 75 percent voter turnout in the final phase. Catch the live streaming of the UP Panchayat Poll Results 2021 on News18 Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand.

The counting of votes will take place after the Supreme Court on Saturday refused to stay the process as the State Election Commission said that it would allow the candidates and their agents to enter the counting centres only if they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the 48 hours prior to the commencement of the counting process or taken both doses of the vaccine.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

