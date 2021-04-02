TMC President & West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says, 'BJP's People are Goons':

Do you know why I went to a booth in Nandigram yesterday and sat there? All goons who had come from outside gathered there with guns. They were all speaking in some other language. BJP's people are goons: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Falakata#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/QhBMKU3kUH — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

