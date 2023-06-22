Sakshi Malik has shared some sizzling pictures of her on social media. The Bollywood actor took to her Instagram handle to share stunning pictures of her in an orange bikini. The actor-influencer styled the look with a printed shrug. Sakshi's breezy open-hair look serves major summer hairstyle goals. The glamorous actor styled the look with minimal accessories. Actress Sakshi Malik Set Pulses Racing in Skimpy Outfits, Check Out Posts of Social Media Star Flaunting Her Incredible Curves.

Check Sakshi Malik's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Malik (@sakshimalikk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)