Thanks to Karisma Kapoor we got a glimpse of Alia Bhatt from her wedding reception held on April 16 at Vastu. Lolo took to Instagram and shared a picture of hers from the get-together that features RAlia. Not to miss, Alia in a shimmery dress whereas Ranbir rocking a suit and looking dapper. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora and Others Attend the Get-Together (View Pics and Videos).

Karisma Kapoor With Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)