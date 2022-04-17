Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a post-wedding bash on April 16 for close family members, friends, and industry-wallahs. Mostly dressed in black, the party saw Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, and many more in attendance. Have a look. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Mehendi Pics Look Magical; RK Holds Dad Rishi Kapoor’s Photo!

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt

Ayan Mukerji

Aditya Roy Kapur and Karisma Kapoor

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

