Anushka Sharma seems to be having a great time in Bangkok. Well, as the actress took to Insta and dropped a few clicks from her business vacation that see her smiling broadly with 'traffic' in the backdrop. In the photos, Sharma looks fresh as a daisy in cute attire and white reflectors. Have a look. Anushka Sharma Shares Beautiful Throwback Snaps As She Smiles Under the Bright Sun (View Pics).

Anushka Sharma in Bangkok:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)