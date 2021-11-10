Jenna Rink has been quite a fashion influencer. The fictional protagonist of Gary Winick's 2004 rom-com 13 Going On 30 portrayed by Jennifer Garner, has inspired none other than songstress Ariana Grande. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter, who also happens to be one of the judges of The Voice channelised her inner Jenna Rink for their first live show. Ariana, styled by Mimi Cuttrell, wore the iconic striped Versace mini dress with a cutout under the bust. While Ariana skipped the butterfly necklace, she even got a messy hairstyle, just like Jenna. We would certainly shower all our love on this modern avatar of Jenna Rink.

Shy Of Thirty, But Ariana Grande is Certainly 'Flirty, and Thriving'

