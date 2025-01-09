Ben Affleck was forced to evacuate and seek refuge at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house amid Pacific Palisades wildfire. Reports reveal that Affleck appeared visibly concerned as he drove away from his USD 20 million bachelor pad, which he had recently purchased after finalising his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The wildfire, which has devastated large parts of Los Angeles, has prompted several celebrities, including Affleck, to evacuate their homes for safety. 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Miles Teller and Many Other Hollywood Celebrities’ Homes Burnt Down.

Ben Affleck Evacuating Amid Pacific Palisades Wildfire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

