Avika Gor took to Instagram to share a couple of scintillating pics in beautiful maroon-red lehenga choli sans dupatta. With her wavy hairs cascading over her shoulders, bindi and black stilettoes, the 24-year-old is giving major badass bride vibes.

View Avika Gor's Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

