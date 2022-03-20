Bharti Singh has stunned everyone by looking gorg in her maternity photoshoot. The comedienne, who is expecting her first child with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, shared a few pictures on Instagram and they are LIT. The mommy-to-be in the clicks can be seen posing in a tulle gown flaunting her baby bump. Not to miss, the glow on her face. Hunarbaaz: Bharti Singh Gets Teary-Eyed When a Dance Crew Recreates Her and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Love Story in Their Performance (Watch Video).

Bharti Singh's Maternity Shoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

