Jennie wowed fans with her outfit changes during her performance at Hyde Park Festival in London. The BLACKPINK member looked amazing in a white cut-out dress with tan straps. Her other outfit exposed her midriff in white shorts with a long frill jacket. Her black out showed off her legs with shorts and a long top with hood attached. BLACKPINK Scripts History! Born Pink World Tour Becomes First Tour by Female Asian Stars To Sell Over One Million Tickets.

View Jennie's Pics at HPF:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Check Out Jennie's Outfits:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)