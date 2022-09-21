BLACKPINK girls have a knack to styling the casual fashion game with their ultimate charm. Lisa kept it cool in recent IG post as she could be seen posing in dark blue denim outfit in style. The K-pop singer wore a denim shirt and teamed it with matching pants and nailed her all-denim look with absolute confidence. Meanwhile, Lalisa's white sneakers and black bag completed her uber chic look. View latest pics of the Korean star below. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Looks Chic in Blue Sleeveless Pullover and Denim As She Strikes Stylish Poses After ‘Shut Down’ Release; View Pics

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Lisa in All-Denim Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

