Kim Ji-soo and her casual looks inspire the Gen Z style most effortlessly. The BLACKPINK star kept it cool in blue pullover as she struck stylish poses in latest Instagram post after the release of Born Pink album's Shut Down music video. Jisoo wore a sleeveless pullover and teamed it with dark grey denims. Her cute little bag in all-black shade amped up her OOTD! The K-pop singer looks absolute chic in the casual outfit that's perfect for a day-out with friends! BLACKPINK's Jisoo Channelises Cute School Girl Look in Light Blue Shirt and Skirt; View Pics

View Pics of BLACKPINK Jisoo in Blue Pullover and Denims:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)