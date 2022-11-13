Deepika Padukone's stylist, Shaleen Nathani blessed the internet with a few throwback pics of the diva from a Madrid event she attended in June 2022. In the clicks, the Pathaan actress can be seen slaying it in a plunging neckline ruffled white gown paired with stunning neckpiece. From tip to toe, the superstar spells elegance in the photos. Not to miss, her fuss free hairdo. Deepika Padukone, Rami Malek and Yasmine Sabri Stylishly Pose at Event in Madrid (Watch Video).

Deepika Padukone:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)