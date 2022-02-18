Deepika Padukone has done it again! As the Bollywood actress this time for Gehraiyaan promotions opted for a maxi dress by Alex Perry that's trendy, breezy as well as hot. Right from the structured shoulder of the attire to the plunging sweetheart neckline, DP shined in the animal printed outfit. Not to miss, her subtle makeup and cute baubles.

Deepika Padukone for Gehraiyaan Promotions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)