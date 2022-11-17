Elle Awards 2022 saw the industries top notch personalities from the entertainment field grace the event. Many starry celebrities were present too. From Janhvi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, here is the list mentioning some best dressed celebrities. Elle Beauty Awards 2022: Elli Avram Makes a Bold Statement in a Risque Cleavage-Baring Outfit! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in white

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Obsessive Fashion Disorder (@obsessive_fashion_disorder)

Here is Janhvi Kapoor looking gorgeous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whatsinthenews (@_whatsinthenews)

Kartik Aaryan poses with Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEEPIKA PADUKONE CRAZEN🧿 (@deepikafetish)

Elli Avram looks beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mister Bollywood (@misterbollywoodd)

Kriti Sanon in blueprint

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TVW NEWS India (@tvwnewsindi)

Tejasswi Prakash in a shimmery jumpsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Tejasswi poses with Karan Kundrra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Watch the complete video of the star studded celebrities attending the event below:

