Elle Awards 2022 saw the industries top notch personalities from the entertainment field grace the event. Many starry celebrities were present too. From Janhvi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, here is the list mentioning some best dressed celebrities. Elle Beauty Awards 2022: Elli Avram Makes a Bold Statement in a Risque Cleavage-Baring Outfit! (Watch Video).
Take a look:
Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in white
View this post on Instagram
Here is Janhvi Kapoor looking gorgeous
View this post on Instagram
Kartik Aaryan poses with Deepika Padukone
View this post on Instagram
Elli Avram looks beautiful
View this post on Instagram
Kriti Sanon in blueprint
View this post on Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash in a shimmery jumpsuit
View this post on Instagram
Tejasswi poses with Karan Kundrra
View this post on Instagram
Watch the complete video of the star studded celebrities attending the event below:
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)