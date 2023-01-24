Jeremy Ruehlemann was a fashion model who had quickly become a big name and modelled for major brands like Macy's, Zara, Superdry and more. He was loved by many and a had 71.2K followers on Instagram. Christian Siriano mourned his death by posting pictures of Jeremy on his Instagram. In the caption he wrote "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what." Fashion Journalist Sasha Wilkins Mourned the Death of Vivienne Westwood.

View Christian's Tribute to Jeremy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano)

