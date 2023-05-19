Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor recently attended the Femina Beautiful Indian Awards 2023. She wore a shiny golden-black outfit for the event. The fancy outfit gave major fashion goals. Vaani Kapoor also won the Screen Stealer Award at the award function. "Fancy for @feminaindia," Vaani wrote in the caption of the post, sharing her look on her Instagram handle. Vaani Kapoor Visits Varanasi’s Sarnath Temple, Shares Pics on Instagram.

Here's Vaani Kapoor's Glamourous Look:

View this post on Instagram

