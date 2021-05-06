Famous sports presenter, Sanjana Ganesan is celebrating her birthday today. The cricket host married Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and stole the nation's heart with her adorable smile. Not only does she ace the cricket world with her sports presenting skills, but Sanjana's fashion game is equally impeccable! On her birthday, here we take a look at Bumrah's sweetheart who is ruling the fashion world with her brave choices and how!

The Happy Beachy Girl!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

Stunning!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

Just Smile it Away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

Neon is Vibe!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

Elegance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

Simple Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

Smiling & Stealing Hearts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

And Her Fairy Tale Moment!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)