Star Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah shared a story on Instagram where he posted a picture of a signed AC Milan jersey by none other than Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In the caption Bumrah mentioned, 'Wohoo, words fall short. Ecstatic'. He also thanked his wife Sanjana Ganesan in the caption which indicated that his better half had a role to play in him getting the signed jersey. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a star footballer who has played for clubs like AC Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United. The Swedish star was also known for scoring acrobatic and miraculous goals. Navdeep Saini Hails Indian Pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s Form in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, Stresses Importance of Domestic Cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah Thanks Wife Sanjana Ganesan As He Receives Signed AC Milan Jersey From Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Jasprit Bumrah Instagram Story (Photo Credits: @Jaspritb1/Instagram)

