Jasprit Bumrah wished his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, on her 34th birthday, sharing a video of her dancing and also penning an adorable note for her. The India National Cricket Team and Mumbai Indians pacer took to Instagram to share a video where Sanjana Ganesan was seen showcasing her dance moves with Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'. "Happy birthday my (love emoji). Wishing you all the happiness and love forever. Angad and I will always be your in your corner, through thick and thin. We love you," he wrote in his birthday note for Sanjana Ganesan. Earlier, Sanjana Ganesan had shut down trolls on social media who had made comments online about their son Angad. Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan Slams ‘Opinionated Keyboard Warriors’ for Making Son Angad Bumrah ‘Topic of Entertainment’.

Jasprit Bumrah Wishes Sanjana Ganesan on Her 34th Birthday

