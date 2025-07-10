Team India’s star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah marked his presence at the Centre Court to watch Wimbledon 2025. He attended the tennis Grand Slam with his wife and sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan. But Bumrah’s casual look at the tournament caught the attention of social media users, who pointed out how the cricketer ditched the Wimbledon dress code in style. He wore a crisp white shirt and light blue jeans. Although Wimbledon don’t have a strict dress code, there are certain unspoken rules that attendees follow. The spectators are encouraged to wear smart casual attire, which aligns more with the context of sophistication. However, Bumrah’s casual look sparked several reactions online. Wimbledon 2025 Celebrities Sightings: Cricketers, Footballers, Hollywood & Bollywood Stars Attend Tennis Grand Slam.

Jasprit Bumrah Ditches Wimbledon Dress Code in Style

JASPRIT BUMRAH & HIS WIFE AT WIMBLEDON 🎾 👑 pic.twitter.com/w5QhO0LfO2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 9, 2025

Bumrah's Wimbledon Charm!

lmao he went to wimbledon in jeans😂🤌🏻 i know my 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TGGUvdyMlq — v (@fetuinbaby) July 9, 2025

A Total Swagger!

Others come in suits at Wimbledon but Jasprit Bumrah has his own swag. pic.twitter.com/hrZC98c5KR — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 9, 2025

LOL

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)