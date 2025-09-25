A heartwarming moment was caught on air during the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Stadium. Actors Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal were present on the sidelines during the game. They were being interviewed by Sanjana Ganesan, anchor and Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's wife. As the two actors talked, Raghav Juyal requested Sanjana Ganesan to say a line from their popular show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' with a little twist. The line was "Akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf " (The entire world on one side, my Bumrah on one side). Sanjana Ganesan did say the line, as all three started laughing. This happened during the ninth over of the game. Bumrah had an excellent spell of 2/18 in four overs, as India won by 41 runs. Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal Attend IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match, Ba***ds of Bollywood Stars Spotted Cheering For Team India (See Pics).

Sanjana Ganesan Delights by Saying Line for Husband Jasprit Bumrah:

