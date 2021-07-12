Bollywood babe Alaya F is serving glamour in her latest photoshoot. As the gorgeous actress took to Instagram and posted a stunning photo of herself where she can be seen in feathery couture with a strong makeup game on. We also loved how she's posing!

Check Out The Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)