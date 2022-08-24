Hollywood’s favourite couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, celebrated their marriage on August 20 at their home in Riceboro, Georgia. JLo’s pictures in three gorgeous bridal gowns have taken internet by storm. She wore custom Ralph Lauren outfit to walk down the aisle. It was a classic turtleneck column dress with voluminous skirt and cathedral-length veil, reports Vogue. The outfit that she opted for her wedding reception and also the third outfit for the evening were the stunning collections from Ralph Lauren. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married Again in Lavish Georgia Ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez’s Three Bridal Looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)