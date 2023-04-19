When it comes to fashion, Kiara Advani has never failed to deliver her best foot forward. She is always aware of her fashion statements and enjoys stepping out in a variety of eye-catching outfits and changing things up every time, whether it is with comfy athleisure looks or unexpected, sexy pantsuits. This time the B-town diva didn't disappoint her audience. In this video she is wearing a blue velvet lehenga and paired it with a deep v-neckline blue velvet blouse along with a gold-toned crystal embellished border. To complete the regal outfit it was teamed up with a heavy velvet dupatta with gold-toned work and a striking gold border. Kiara Advani's Maxi Dresses That Are Perfect for Summers!.

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

