Kylie Jenner is a fashion, fitness and beauty icon. She has been an inspiration to all fashionistas across the globe. Her latest video post on Instagram is a ‘quick everyday makeup’ routine and it is something that many of you would love to try on. The beauty mogul has used Kylie Cosmetics products and showed off how to ace the natural look with a dose of glam. Dressed up in a nude tank top and letting those tresses loose, Kylie looks drop-dead gorgeous in this makeup tutorial post. While sharing it on Instagram, she captioned the post as, “quick everyday makeup using @kyliecosmetics power plush longwear concealer shade 4.5WN & 9W, concealer brush, ‘Way To Glow’ glow balm, ‘Love That 4 U’ tinted butter balm”. Kylie Jenner's Monochrome Athleisure Ensemble Will Surely Motivate You to Hit The Gym! (View Pics).

The Concealer And Lip Balm

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Acing The Natural Look

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Gorgeous

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

