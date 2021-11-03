Trust Lady Gaga to give you looks that you won't forget. Be it her meat dress or her crazy outfits in her music videos, she has always been about being bold and owning the look confidently. The singer turned muse for British Vogue, who featured her on the cover. Gaga did not disappoint as she posed naked for the cover, showing off her body tattoos and a dramatic hairdo.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)