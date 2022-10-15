The Bengali beauty, Mouni Roy turned showstopper for ace designer Payal Singhal at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week and looked gorgeous in a desi couture. The Brahmastra star for her ramp walk was seen decked up in an embroidered lehenga-choli which suited her to the 't'. Not to miss, her sexy moves on the runway. Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot as She Walks the Ramp in a Stunning Blue Outfit! (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

