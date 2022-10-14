Malaika Arora walked the ramp at 2022 Lakme Fashion Week today and she wore a stunning blue outfit for the event and turned showstopper for a designer label. Here's how the dashing diva slayed her look. Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI: Mrunal Thakur Is the Show Stopper in a Rose Petal Like Lehenga (Watch Video).

Malaika Arora Walks the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pressnews tv (@pressnewstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)