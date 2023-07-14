Lara Dutta has shared a stunning picture on social media. The Andaaz actor took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous photo of her in a red and black saree. The shimmery patterns on the saree added a glam quotient to the look. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with a watch, statement earrings and rings. Lara Dutta looks absolutely radiant in her open hair look. "Ramona ready for Date Nite! [sic]," the actor added in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. Lara Dutta Channels Her Inner Bond with Selfcare and No Makeup Selfie (View Post).

Here's Lara Dutta's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

