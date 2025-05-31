Bollywood actress Lara Dutta’s father, retired Wing Commander LK Dutta, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 84. Lara Dutta, along with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi, attended the funeral held on Saturday, May 31. A video from the last rites showed the family dressed in white. The cause of death has not been disclosed, and the family is yet to release an official statement. Rajesh, Veteran Tamil Actor, Dies at 75 in Chennai Due to Health Complications.

Wing Commander LK Dutta Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mid-Day Entertainment (@midday_entertainment)

Lara Dutta in Tears at Wing Commander LK Dutta’s Funeral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

