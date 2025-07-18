TikTok creator Madeleine White and Loud Luxury DJ Andrew Fedyk got married at the Cavo Ventus Villa in Santorini, Greece, on July 12. The fashion influencer has now dropped the wedding album photos and videos, which look straight out of a fairytale. Their romance began in 2020 after mutual friends set them up. In 2023, the couple got engaged. For their golden hour wedding, White explained in reports how she stumbled upon a video of a Viktor and Rolf gown from the label’s Spring 2023 bridal collection while scrolling on TikTok. She initially saved the clip for fun, but when she finally tried it, she knew it was her wedding dress. The influencer paired it with a diamond necklace and matching earrings. Meanwhile, the groom opted for a tuxedo for his big day. ‘Love Is in the Air,’ Couple’s Pre-Wedding Photoshoot on a Space Net Above Duke’s Nose Highline Will Give Acrophobias Chills Down the Spine.

Madeleine White and DJ Andrew Fedyk Wedding Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeleine Fedyk (@madeleinecwhite)

Straight Out of a Fairytale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeleine Fedyk (@madeleinecwhite)

Golden Hour Wedding!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeleine Fedyk (@madeleinecwhite)

Santorini Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by by josiah carr + justin mcgregor (@samkoma.world)

