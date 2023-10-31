Deepika Padukone, known for her unique fashion choices, arrived at the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai today (Oct 31) in style. For the prestigious event, the actress picked a fancy looking sweetheart neckline themed Louis Vuitton dress made from thick fabric which she paired with black knee-high boots. Further, to amp up her look, DP opted for delicate neckpiece and earrings. She also opted for a belt over her dress. Check it out. MAMI Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash - Celebs Put Their Best Fashion Foot Forward at the Event (Watch Videos).

Deepika Padukone Serving Fab Fashion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)