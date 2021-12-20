Mira Rajput's latest Instagram post is fashionable. As the mother of two has dropped an alluring picture of hers draped in a saree. Wearing Jayanti Reddy couture, the influencer looks breathtaking in the six-yard. The desi wear is simple and pink rose or mauve in shade. We also love Mira's hair accessories. Her look can be a perfect pick for a wedding.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)