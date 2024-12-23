The NMACC Arts Café Preview Event, hosted by the Ambani family on December 21, 2024, was a star-studded affair that drew the A-listers of Bollywood. Held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the red carpet saw some of the biggest names in the industry, including Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many others. The event was a fashion extravaganza, with several celebrities donning chic all-black ensembles, exuding elegance and glamour. Joining them on the red carpet were other notable stars such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and more, all contributing to the glittering atmosphere of the night. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Twin in Black Outfit for NMACC Arts Cafe Preview Night in Mumbai; Daughter Suhana Khan Stuns in Blingy Attire (Watch Videos).
Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan
Katrina Kaif
The Ambanis
Karan Johar
Khushi Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor
Suhana Khan
Siddharth Roy Kapur & Vidya Balan
Ananya Panday
Arjun Kapoor
Madhuri Dixit
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput
Orry
