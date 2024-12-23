The NMACC Arts Café Preview Event, hosted by the Ambani family on December 21, 2024, was a star-studded affair that drew the A-listers of Bollywood. Held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the red carpet saw some of the biggest names in the industry, including Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many others. The event was a fashion extravaganza, with several celebrities donning chic all-black ensembles, exuding elegance and glamour. Joining them on the red carpet were other notable stars such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and more, all contributing to the glittering atmosphere of the night. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Twin in Black Outfit for NMACC Arts Cafe Preview Night in Mumbai; Daughter Suhana Khan Stuns in Blingy Attire (Watch Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

Katrina Kaif

The Ambanis

Karan Johar

Khushi Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor

Suhana Khan

Siddharth Roy Kapur & Vidya Balan

Ananya Panday

Arjun Kapoor

Madhuri Dixit

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

Orry

