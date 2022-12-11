New mommy, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on a lazy Sunday and blessed fans with her oh-so-gorg clicks. In the pics shared by the actress, we see her in pink nightsuit glowing as she gets sunkissed while posing inside her bathroom. "Great light & aimlessly conducting a photoshoot in my bathroom," part of Bhatt's IG caption reads. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Name Their Daughter 'Raha'; Share What it Means.

Alia Bhatt's New Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)