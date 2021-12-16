Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to the health and safety interests of contestants, staff, crew and the general public. The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days.

