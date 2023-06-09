Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya were spotted together at Bvlgari hotel launch event in Rome and the girls didn't disappoint fashion-wise. For the gala, while PeeCee was seen in a floor-sweeping plunging neckline white gown with thigh-high slit and feathery details, Zendaya, on the other hand, opted for a sassy pantsuit. Both of the divas served chic couture on the red carpet of the event and we are impressed. Check it out. Cannes 2023: Priyanka Chopra Joins Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and BLACKPINK's Lisa at Bulgari Party (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya:

Priyanka Chopra in Rome:

