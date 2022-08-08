Priyanka Chopra spent her weekend by the pool and enjoyed some family time together with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti. The actress exuded hotness in black swimsuit and extended shrug that raised the temperature to give the perfect pool vibes. She went for a plunging-neck black bikini top and paired it with the same cycling shorts that looked cool and voguish. What completed her look for the pool day was her white shrug with horizontal stripes that made her fashionable ensemble amp up like anything! Summer beauty personified! Nick Jonas Posts Mushy Picture With His ‘Lady in Red’ Priyanka Chopra and It Is Too Hot To Handle!

View Pics of Priyanka Chopra in Black Swimsuit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

