Rakul Preet Singh has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The De De Pyaar De actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a stylish neon green pantsuit. The Bollywood actor accessorised the neon green blazer and pants look with a cable chain and a watch. She styled her straight hair in a high ponytail. The actor is seen posing in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir. Rakul opted for a subtle makeup look. The Bollywood actress looks gorgeous in vibrant attire styled by Anshika Verma. Rakul Preet Singh Vacays in Dubai, Shares Beautiful Pics in Grey Co-Ord Set.

Here's Rakul Preet Singh's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

