Rakul Preet Singh is currently on a Dubai vacation. The De De Pyaar De actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a grey co-ord set. The Bollywood actor is seen in a sleeveless grey crop top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. Rakul accessorised the look with white hoop earrings, bracelets and a ring. She styled her hair in a low bun. The actor looks stunning in her subtle makeup look. "Look at the stars , see their beauty and in that beauty see yourself [sic]," Rakul Preet Singh added in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. Rakul Preet Singh Is a Treat to Soar Eyes As She Chills in Green Bikini and Matching Long Shirt, Actress Shares Pics on Insta!

Check Rakul Preet Singh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)